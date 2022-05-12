Wisconsin Elections Commission in GOP’s crosshairs
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes.
Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday.
The three other top Republicans -- former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun -- all favor abolishing the commission.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers in November.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.