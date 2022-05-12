Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission in GOP’s crosshairs

Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin Elections Commission(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes.

Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday.

The three other top Republicans -- former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun -- all favor abolishing the commission.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Burmeister recovers at hospital following motorcycle crash.
“Nurse Sue” who helped motorcyclist after crash comes forward
(Source: MGN)
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months

Latest News

File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election probe paused amid legal fights
prison bars
Parole for killer puts pressure on Gov. Evers
The Republican-led Assembly convenes in December 2018, passing legislation that limits some...
Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional
Sign outside Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay Clerk responds to “ballot harvesting” complaint