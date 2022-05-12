Advertisement

Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Burmeister recovers at hospital following motorcycle crash.
“Nurse Sue” who helped motorcyclist after crash comes forward
(Source: MGN)
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months

Latest News

The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway
Gas leak generic graphic
Downtown Wautoma gas leak blamed on contractor
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes.
Sudden heat wave brings dangers