Voters choose favorite names for peregrine falcon chicks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service announced the top 10 names chosen by voters for the peregrine falcon chicks born atop WPS and WeEnergies power plants.

The utilities started their falcon nesting programs 30 years ago to help boost the bird of prey’s numbers in Wisconsin. To mark the milestone anniversary, the naming contest tied into pop culture from 1992. The top 10 choices, from more than 7,000 votes, were (listed alphabetically):

Barney — Everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur made his TV debut in 1992 with “Barney & Friends

Dream — in honor of the 1992 Olympics gold-medal Dream Team

Favre — Brett Favre joined the Green Bay Packers 30 years ago this year

Garth — “Wayne’s World,” a feature film based on a “Saturday Night Live” skit, starred Mike Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth

Golden — for “The Golden Girls,” which aired its last TV episode in 1992

Jump — for “Jump Around,” by House of Pain, now a rally song used by the Wisconsin Badgers

Mae — honoring Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, who orbited Earth in 1992

Mario — Nintendo’s “Super Mario Kart” was released in 1992

Scrunchie — the hair tie was chosen to recognize the era’s unique fashion sense

Whitney — Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was the best-selling song of 1992

The names that were most popular with voters will be assigned to the peregrine falcon chicks when they’re banded later this spring. WPS might need to check the 11th and 12th most popular names, too. The utility says there are 9 chicks now “and likely more to come.”

