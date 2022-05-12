Advertisement

Titans upend top seed Whitewater, 17-4

By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW-Oshkosh Titans posted 17 runs, tied for the third largest offensive output in WIAC tournament history, as they knocked off top seeded UW-Whitewater.

Matt Sherman led the way with six RBIs against the fifth ranked Warhawks. Meanwhile, Nicholas Shiu and Eric Modaff both had big homer runs for UWO.

They’ll take on UW-Stevens Point on in the finals of the winners bracket on Friday.

