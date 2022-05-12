These were the most popular baby names in 2021

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration announces the 10 most popular names for babies in Wisconsin in 2021 -- 5 for boys, 5 for girls.

BOYS (Wisconsin)

Oliver (#1 last year) Henry (#3 last year) Theodore (#5 last year) Liam (#2 last year) Levi (#8 last year)

GIRLS (Wisconsin)

Charlotte (#1 last year) Olivia (#2 last year) Emma (#5 last year) Evelyn (#3 last year) Amelia (#4 last year)

Liam and Olivia were the most popular names for babies nationally. Two of Wisconsin’s favorite names for boys made the top 5 in the national ranking; Henry was #9 and Theodore was #10 nationally, but Levi didn’t make the top 10. Four of Wisconsin’s 5 favorite girls names are also in the top 5 nationally; Evelyn was #9;

BOYS (Nationally)

Liam (#1 last year) Noah (#2 last year) Oliver (#3 last year) Elijah (#4 last year) James (#6 last year)

GIRLS (Nationally)

Olivia (#1 last year) Emma (#2 last year) Charlotte (#4 last year) Amelia (#6 last year) Ava (#3 last year)

Social Security started compiling the top baby names of the previous year in 1997 based on applications for the child’s Social Security card after their birth. The lists now go back to 1880.

You can see where your own name or child’s name ranks in popularity at https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

