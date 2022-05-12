Advertisement

These were the most popular baby names in 2021

2021 New Year's baby
2021 New Year's baby
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration announces the 10 most popular names for babies in Wisconsin in 2021 -- 5 for boys, 5 for girls.

BOYS (Wisconsin)

  1. Oliver (#1 last year)
  2. Henry (#3 last year)
  3. Theodore (#5 last year)
  4. Liam (#2 last year)
  5. Levi (#8 last year)

GIRLS (Wisconsin)

  1. Charlotte (#1 last year)
  2. Olivia (#2 last year)
  3. Emma (#5 last year)
  4. Evelyn (#3 last year)
  5. Amelia (#4 last year)

Liam and Olivia were the most popular names for babies nationally. Two of Wisconsin’s favorite names for boys made the top 5 in the national ranking; Henry was #9 and Theodore was #10 nationally, but Levi didn’t make the top 10. Four of Wisconsin’s 5 favorite girls names are also in the top 5 nationally; Evelyn was #9;

BOYS (Nationally)

  1. Liam (#1 last year)
  2. Noah (#2 last year)
  3. Oliver (#3 last year)
  4. Elijah (#4 last year)
  5. James (#6 last year)

GIRLS (Nationally)

  1. Olivia (#1 last year)
  2. Emma (#2 last year)
  3. Charlotte (#4 last year)
  4. Amelia (#6 last year)
  5. Ava (#3 last year)

Social Security started compiling the top baby names of the previous year in 1997 based on applications for the child’s Social Security card after their birth. The lists now go back to 1880.

You can see where your own name or child’s name ranks in popularity at https://www.ssa.gov/oact/babynames.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Burmeister recovers at hospital following motorcycle crash.
“Nurse Sue” who helped motorcyclist after crash comes forward
(Source: MGN)
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
2,760 new COVID-19 cases; Wisconsin averaging 2,062 per day
Gas leak generic graphic
Downtown Wautoma slowly reopens after gas leak is stopped
Banner at Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Governor announces $12 million for Marinette Marine jobs
Fraud Alert generic
Credit Union, law enforcement team up with Fraud Squad