Sudden heat wave brings dangers

With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay set a new record high temperature Thursday at 91 degrees, breaking the record 87 degrees that stood since 1991.

Beyond just making us feel sticky with this humidity, the sudden heat wave can also be dangerous. Health officials are expressing concern about heat-related illnesses over the next 2 days.

Health officials say there’s a chance of developing conditions like fatigue, cramps and heat exhaustion, especially if you spend a lot of time outside.

Dr. Brad Burmeister is an emergency physician at Bellin Hospital. He said, “This is sort of a unique year where we went from having pretty cooler, cold weather to a pretty signifcant heat wave early on, which is a little worrisome because people aren’t quite acclimated yet to warmer temperatures.”

A junior varsity baseball game was going on as scheduled in Ashwaubenon Thursday afternoon. Coaches for both Ashwaubenon and De Pere told us player safety was their number-one priority. Players were encouraged to wear light clothes, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

