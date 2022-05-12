S.S. Badger makes 2022 season’s maiden voyage

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - It will look and sound like summer again on the Manitowoc lakeshore, and we’re not talking about Thursday’s temperatures.

The S.S. Badger car ferry is making its first voyage of the season. It left Ludington, Michigan, Thursday morning and should arrive in Manitowoc at noon. Then it will steam out of Manitowoc back to Ludington at 2 P.M.

The Badger will make two round trips daily starting June 10.

The ferry is showing off a fresh paint job this year. It was repainted in Sturgeon Bay over the winter.

