Sheboygan Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are asking the public for help to find a missing girl.

Sixteen-year-old Eva Yang was reported missing on Friday, April 22. According to her mother, she left a friend’s home at Village Green Apartments at 8 P.M. that day.

The mother says Eva is 5′3″, 105 pounds, with burgundy hair and brown eyes. She has nose, lip, and eyebrow piercings.

If you think you’ve seen Eva, or if you have any information that could help investigators, such as where she’s been or who she might be with, please call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333 or 459-3334.

