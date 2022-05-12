RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE TODAY

Skies will be clearing out this morning, as overnight thunderstorms exit northeast Wisconsin. As the sun breaks loose, our temperatures will take off. Record high temperatures are possible this afternoon, with many highs reaching the upper 80s. Some low 90s are possible across central Wisconsin. If you’re looking to avoid the hot weather, head to the lakeshore where highs will be closer to 70 degrees.

You’ll also notice the humidity, which is rising thanks to a breezy south wind. Sticky dew points in the 60s will push our inland heat indices into the 90s this afternoon. While there might be a slight reduction in the humidity tonight, but there’s more muggy, and potentially unsettled weather on the way tomorrow...

Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A round of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late tomorrow across central Wisconsin. While these storms may struggle to move into eastern Wisconsin tomorrow night, they may contain hail, heavy rain and produce damaging winds. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE for areas from the Fox Valley and WEST into central Wisconsin.

Otherwise, look for a gradual cool down into the weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 70s, with 60s likely into early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AREAS OF DENSE FOG

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. GB’s record high: 87 (1991) HIGH: 89, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Fog lakeside. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Mostly sunny. Strong late storms, mainly WEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 87, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms. Humidity slowly drops. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60

