Parents want Kiel boys cleared of sexual harassment accusations

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of three Kiel Middle School students are asking the district to stop a sexual harassment investigation into their sons and clear their records of any sort of charges or investigation.

The parents say that according to the district, the boys are under investigation for mispronouncing pronouns when referring to a classmate.

Last month, the parents of the three boys were notified their sons were being charged by school district officials with sexual harassment. A section of Title IX prohibits harassment in the form of name-calling on the basis of gender.

The district claims the boys were not referring to the student’s requested pronouns of “they” and “them.”

A mother we spoke with said she accompanied her son the day after the notification to an interview with school officials. She told them the use of the pronouns was confusing to her son and he had no obligation to refer to the classmate by those pronouns.

Through a letter from their attorney, the parents are asking for the charges to be dropped immediately.

The attorney said the charges have no standing legally or under the school district’s own policy.

“Eighth-graders shouldn’t be subjected to this kind of investigation or this type of reputational harm for something that on its face clearly doesn’t violate Title IX in sexual harassment. Their own policy says that if on the face of the complaint the conduct, even if proven, wouldn’t amount to sexual harassment it should be immediately dismissed, and that’s what should have happened here and it didn’t,” Luke Berg with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said.

The student at the center of this has not been publicly identified.

The Kiel Area School District doesn’t comment on student matters but provided this statement from Superintendent Brad Ebert to Action 2 News:

“The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (“Protected Classes”) in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters.”

The families say they are considering legal action against the district if the charges are not dropped and removed from their sons’ records.

