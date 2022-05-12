Manitowoc’s ‘War Uber’ returns homes after final relief mission in Ukraine

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc veteran known as the “War Uber,” has now returned from his final relief mission in Ukraine.

Barry Nelson returned home to Manitowoc last week, after three weeks delivering supplies into hard hit areas like Irpin, Borodyanka, and Bucha.

“The miles to me weren’t as important as the things we could do with the miles,” Nelson said.

More than 5,000 miles later, Nelson delivered medicine, food, military items, and many other critically needed supplies in Ukraine.

“This isn’t over, you know The War Uber part, I may not be behind the wheel, but it’s still going because of Wisconsin Ukrainians,” said Nelson.

The dollars that were donated to the non-profit organization, Wisconsin Ukrainians, helped purchase these items that Nelson then drove straight to the people in need, within a matter of hours.

“Last week for instance, we sent over nearly 350 pounds of supplies. And they’ve already been distributed, majority of them already to 13 different military units in southern and eastern fronts. We couldn’t do that without Barry being able to guide us,” said Jonathan Pylypiv, President of Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

“It’s so profound to drive into areas where war crimes were happening, people were murdered, families are just missing, probably under mark right, and then bring them some bread. Bring them some hope, bring them some medicine,” said Nelson.

Nelson’s last mission was delivering an industrial mizer to a bakery in Bucha, who has been providing bread to the community for free, and in some cases, was the only food people would eat for an entire day.

Nelson says the bakery has tripled their baking capacity, now making over 300 loaves of bread a day, but the need continues all across Ukraine.

“To me, the worst thing that we could do is think that this is over because I’m back. We’ve got to keep our attention on this, we’ve got to keep donating to it until Russia’s gone,” Nelson said.

Those wishing to continue to support Ukraine, you can do so by donating to Wisconsin Ukrainians, here.

“We’re not going to give up, and we’re going to keep fighting until Russia loses. I’m just incredibly proud to be Ukrainian, incredibly proud and thankful for our community,” said Pylypiv.

