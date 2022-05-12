INTERVIEW: Professors share fascinating facts about Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new book, written by two professors emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, reveals some facts about Wisconsin you didn’t know.

“The Geography of Wisconsin” is a 500-page exploration of fascinating facts -- like Wisconsin’s relationship to the North Pole and the equator (which one do you think is closer?).

But don’t judge a book by its title. John Cross and Kazimierz Zaniewski go beyond what you might think of geography, reporting on Wisconsin’s first (and second, and third) capitals, economics, manufacturing, and more.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Cross and Zaniewski about how this book came together, and he asked for some of their favorite facts that made it into the book and what surprised even them during their research.

