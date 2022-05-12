HOT & HUMID WITH MORE STORM CHANCES

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be found across Northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Temperatures in many spots have already climbed over 90° shattering records, while others have made it well into the 80s (except lakeside). On top of the heat, sticky dew points in the 60s and 70s are making it feel tropical outdoors. Heat indexes away from the lakeshore will top out in the mid 90s, to near 100°. If you have to be outside for extended periods of time, take plenty of breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

This evening is now a First Alert Weather Day. Scattered storms will push into the Northwoods and eventually dive south. These storms could pack a punch with hail, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts. The storms will be on a weakening trend as they push south. For the North Woods, your severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Tomorrow is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A round of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late tomorrow across central Wisconsin. While these storms may lose their intensity a bit as they move into Eastern Wisconsin tomorrow night, they could contain hail, heavy rain and produce damaging winds. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE for areas from the Fox Valley and WEST into central Wisconsin.

Otherwise, look for a gradual cool down into the weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 70s, with 60s likely into early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Record-breaking heat. HIGH: 92, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. Fog lakeside. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Mostly sunny. Strong late storms, mainly WEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 87, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Storms mainly early, then some sun. Humidity slowly drops. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. A stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance of showers. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 63

