Gov. Evers announces $12 million for Fincantieri Marinette Marine jobs

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Evers visited Marinette Thursday morning to help ceremoniously open a new hub for building ships for the Navy.

The governor, along with the WEDC deputy secretary and company officials, cut the ribbon on Building 34, where Fincantieri Marinette Marine will begin building Constellation-class guided-missile frigates.

“Ships built here that will explore our oceans, defend our country and offer aid are an incredible, incredible responsibility. To that end, we want to make sure that as a state we will continue to support the good work that’s done here,” the governor said.

Evers announced the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded up to $12 million in business tax credits for the expansion. He said the tax credits are an investment toward creating 400 new jobs and training those workers to build the Navy ships.

The Navy contract with Fincantieri Marinette Marine is for up to 10 frigates. The contract is worth $5.6 billion if the Navy approves all 10 and would keep construction going for the next 15 years. The Navy has already approved two, at $553.8 million each. Building 34 is large enough for Marinette Marine to work on two frigates at the same time in a climate-controlled environment.

The Navy says the new frigates will be capable of air, surface and anti-submarine warfare, plus electronic warfare and information operations.

Marinette Marine plans to deliver the first frigate in 2026.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.