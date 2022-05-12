Gas leak in downtown Wautoma prompts evacuations

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wautoma Police Department is alerting the public about a gas leak downtown. It says some businesses are being evacuated “as a precaution.” Emergency crews are on the scene.

511wi.gov shows Highway 73 (Main St.) is closed between Highway 21 (Cambridge St.) and Boat Landing Road.

Police are specifically asking people to avoid the 200 to 400 blocks of W. Main Street and also neighboring side streets. They say the area is likely going to be closed off into Thursday evening.

Police advise people who planned to patronize a downtown business to call ahead and make sure they’re open. The Wautoma Public Library posted on Facebook that it was evacuated and will not reopen Thursday.

