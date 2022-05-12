Focus on Energy initiative celebrates anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field hosted a celebration for the twentieth anniversary of the Focus on Energy initiative.

The Focus on Energy program works to provide homes and businesses with cost-effective renewable energy options.

State officials reflected on the start of the program, but also looked ahead at what Wisconsin will need to change in the future.

Experts say the way the world is viewing energy right now is quickly changing.

“Energy efficiency is critical to us getting to a zero carbon future,” said Wisconsin Public Service Chairperson Rebecca Valcq. “We’ve gotta do it affordably. We have to do it responsibly and we have to make sure that the electricity continues to flow.”

The Packers teamed up with Focus on Energy to get the world out. The team switched to more efficient ventilation, stadium lights and food service equipment.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.