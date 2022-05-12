Advertisement

Focus on Energy initiative celebrates anniversary

The program hopes to give homes and businesses options for cost-effective renewable energy.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field hosted a celebration for the twentieth anniversary of the Focus on Energy initiative.

The Focus on Energy program works to provide homes and businesses with cost-effective renewable energy options.

State officials reflected on the start of the program, but also looked ahead at what Wisconsin will need to change in the future.

Experts say the way the world is viewing energy right now is quickly changing.

“Energy efficiency is critical to us getting to a zero carbon future,” said Wisconsin Public Service Chairperson Rebecca Valcq. “We’ve gotta do it affordably. We have to do it responsibly and we have to make sure that the electricity continues to flow.”

The Packers teamed up with Focus on Energy to get the world out. The team switched to more efficient ventilation, stadium lights and food service equipment.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

The 'War Uber' has returned home to Manitowoc after final relief mission in Ukraine
Manitowoc’s ‘War Uber’ returns homes after final relief mission in Ukraine
Gov. Tony Evers
WATCH: State leaders celebrate 20 years of 'Focus on Energy' program
"War Uber" Barry Nelson
WATCH: Manitowoc man returns from Ukraine relief mission
Fire crews on scene in the Village of Harrison
WATCH: No injuries in Village of Harrison house fire