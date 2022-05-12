Advertisement

Dinosaurs visit kids at Children’s Hospital

Life-like, animatronic dinosaurs visited patients at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you saw dinosaurs roaming around Green Bay Thursday, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

Several life-like, animatronic dinosaurs made a visit to HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital to visit the young patients.

The national touring “Dino and Dragon Stroll” is at the Resch Expo this weekend.

They call this community outreach their “dino therapy” program.

“It’s just so unique and fun because some of our patients aren’t able to go inside with big crowds because they have a low immune system. So we have some of the dinosaurs come outside, and being here without the big crowds is so special to them. And then they’re also going to come inside and visit those patients that aren’t able to come out of their hospital rooms,” Ashley Thompson, a child life supervisor at the hospital, said.

The velociraptor made the rounds. Some of the other dinosaurs couldn’t quite fit inside.

