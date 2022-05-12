Advertisement

Credit Union, law enforcement team up with Fraud Squad

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local law enforcement agencies are joining forces with a credit union to protect the public from scammers.

Verve, a Credit Union, released a movie-style trailer for its new “Fraud Squad” initiative. This follows a spike in financial fraud reported to law enforcement in recent years. Verve says Americans lost nearly $6 billion to scammers in 2021.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and both Appleton and Fox Crossing police departments are working together to educate people on how to protect their money.

To learn more about protecting your finances -- or if you’re a business or law enforcement agency interested in joining the Fraud Squad -- visit the Fraud Squad website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Burmeister recovers at hospital following motorcycle crash.
“Nurse Sue” who helped motorcyclist after crash comes forward
(Source: MGN)
Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months

Latest News

Banner at Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Governor announces $12 million for Marinette Marine jobs
Gas leak generic graphic
Gas leak in downtown Wautoma prompts evacuations
Part of Garry Perrot's collection at the Land of Oz Museum in Wausaukee
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Somewhere under the rainbow in Wausaukee
S.S. Badger unloads vehicles in Manitowoc in 2021
S.S. Badger makes 2022 season’s maiden voyage