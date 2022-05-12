Credit Union, law enforcement team up with Fraud Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local law enforcement agencies are joining forces with a credit union to protect the public from scammers.

Verve, a Credit Union, released a movie-style trailer for its new “Fraud Squad” initiative. This follows a spike in financial fraud reported to law enforcement in recent years. Verve says Americans lost nearly $6 billion to scammers in 2021.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and both Appleton and Fox Crossing police departments are working together to educate people on how to protect their money.

To learn more about protecting your finances -- or if you’re a business or law enforcement agency interested in joining the Fraud Squad -- visit the Fraud Squad website.

