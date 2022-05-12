Advertisement

‘Bright’ high schoolers show off their solar knowledge

Solar Olympics
Solar Olympics(Wisconsin Public Service)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over 100 bright high schoolers got to showcase their solar knowledge.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) held their twenty-sixth annual Solar Olympics at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Wednesday.

Numerous area schools competed in 13 solar-themed events ranging from solar Jeopardy to solar cooker.

Valders High School took first place overall. Wausau West and Marinette finished in second and third.

WPS wrote, “students used their science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) skills to create machines and plans that incorporate solar energy.”

Gold medal winners

· Solar car race: West De Pere High School

· Solar car design: Northland Lutheran High School

· Solar cooker: Valders High School

· Solar water heater: Valders High School

· Photovoltaic (PV) innovation: Valders High School

· Solar building design: Northland Lutheran High School

· Solar essay: Valders High School

· Solar advertising campaign: Marinette High School

· Solar T-shirt design: St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

· Solar photography: Wausau West High School

· Solar sculpture: Wabeno High School

· Solar Jeopardy (top individual scorer): Ava Krueger, Marathon High School

· Solar Jeopardy (top team score): Marinette High School

· Solar art challenge: Wabeno and Wausau West High Schools

