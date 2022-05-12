Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: See the total lunar eclipse this weekend

Brad has details of this weekend's astronomical event
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend you can see a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth casts its shadow over the moon.

Brad Spakowitz discusses when the eclipse will begin and when it hits its peak. How late will you have to stay up? And more importantly, will the clouds let us see it?

Watch and prepare with these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

