Wisconsin has 2,760 new COVID-19 cases; average tops 2,000/day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is averaging more COVID-19 cases now than it has in 3 months. Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said the 7-day average of new cases crossed over the 2,000 mark, to 2,062 cases per day. That’s the first time this metric has been over 2,000 since February 12 and the highest it’s been since February 11.

This comes after tests confirmed 2,760 new cases in the last 24-hour period, exceeding yesterday’s 2,667 new cases. Fourteen of the 20 counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area had double-digit increases, four saw case numbers in single digits, and Florence and Kewaunee counties didn’t report any new cases.

Over the past 7 days, 13.3% of tests came back positive for the COVID-19 virus, the same as Wednesday. It’s the highest it’s been since February 7. We have to wait and see if that rising metric has plateaued or simply paused.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 9 people to 12,952. The DHS says 7 of these deaths were recent, including people who died in Brown and Marinette counties. Dodge County reported one death that was more than 30 days ago. County case and death totals are reported at the end of our COVID-19 update each day. The DHS says Wisconsin averaged 5 deaths per day over the past 7 days.

By our estimate, hospital admissions are up to 34 per day. An above-average 49 people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period, according to the DHS. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 356 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 23 more than a day earlier, and the most at one time since March 7. The number in ICU dropped sharply, from 52 to 38 patients, which is 14 fewer.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 29 patients, the same as a day ago, with 3 in ICU, which is 4 fewer than Wednesday. Fox Valley hospitals reported 15 COVID-19 patients, 2 fewer than the day before; there are still 2 in ICU, the same as Wednesday. While the DHS provides a cumulative count of hospital admissions, the WHA takes discharges and deaths into account for its daily reports.

It’s important to point out the hospitalization rate fell again, from 4.22% to 4.21%. A week ago it was 4.24%. In other words, the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus is rising at a faster rate than the number who need hospital treatment.

Wisconsin saw some improvement in the percentage of residents getting vaccinated. The DHS says 64.4% of Wisconsinites have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (up one-tenth of a percent), 61.1% of Wisconsin residents completed their vaccine series, and 34.3% of residents have received a booster shot (up one-tenth of a percent). In fact, every age group eligible for a booster shot saw an increase since Wednesday’s report.

The state is about 1,500 booster shots shy of 2 million (1,998,489) into the arms of Wisconsin residents. At the current pace, it should reach that milestone this weekend.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.7% received vaccine/24.9% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.7% received vaccine/58.2% completed vaccinations/19.5% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% received vaccine/54.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.4% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.4% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.1% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/38.0% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% (+0.1) received vaccine/75.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/49.3% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/67.8% (+0.1) received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% 63.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% (-0.1) 54.8% (-0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.8% 74.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.9% 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.6% 51.3% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.1% 77.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,880 (63.0%) 287,159 (60.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,836 (60.2%) 317,240 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,753,010 (64.3%) 3,565,165 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,330 cases (+85) (426 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,728 cases (+16) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,065 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 24,807 cases (+23) (295 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,711 cases (+12) (61 deaths)

Florence - 820 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,122 cases (+52) (258 deaths)

Forest - 2,450 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,771 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,362 cases (+14) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,337 cases (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,618 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,952 cases (+8) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,608 cases (+22) (160 deaths)

Marinette - 9,793 cases (+14) (108 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,925 (+4) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 3,981 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,419 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,227 cases (+58) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 10,042 cases (+28) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,909 cases (+43) (269 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,504 cases (+21) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,095 cases (+10) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,168 cases (+75) (333 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

