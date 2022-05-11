Advertisement

Wisconsin election probe paused amid legal fights

File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out and the former state Supreme Court justice leading it will be paid half as much going forward.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the probe could be revived depending on the outcome of those legal battles.

Michael Gableman’s review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely under pressure from Donald Trump.

Vos says Gableman’s taxpayer-funded salary will be cut from $11,000 to $5,500 a month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

prison bars
Parole for killer puts pressure on Gov. Evers
The Republican-led Assembly convenes in December 2018, passing legislation that limits some...
Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional
Sign outside Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay Clerk responds to “ballot harvesting” complaint
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Enforcing a potential abortion ban in Wisconsin