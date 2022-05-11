Advertisement

Suspect in domestic abuse situation arrested after chase with police in Fond du Lac

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a domestic abuse situation was arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, Disorderly Conduct, Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

At 6:08 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of S. National Avenue. Police say there had been a physical domestic abuse incident with a suspect said to be armed with a handgun.

Police learned the the suspect was believed to be in the area of 15th Street and S. Main Street. They saw him get into a vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Emergency lights were activated and the suspect took off, police say. The chase reached speeds of 65 mph through the southeast and south central parts of the city. Police stopped the pursuit in the area where it first began.

Police and deputies set up a perimeter and were able to stop the vehicle.

They arrested the suspect in the domestic abuse incident. A 16-year-old Fond du Lac resident was in the vehicle and later released to family.

Police did not say what relation the teen has to the suspect.

No names were released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and chase.

