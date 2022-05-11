Packers RB Aaron Jones delivers shoe donations to kids

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones gave back to the community Tuesday.

Jones handed out 200 pairs of shoes and custom socks at the Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley. It’s part of his Yards for Shoes Campaign.

For every rushing yard, Jones and his A&A All the Way Foundation pledged to donate shoes to a child in need. Jones earned 799 rushing yards and Packers fans funded an additional 42 pairs of shoes. That’s a total of 841 shoes.

Remaining shoes will be distributed to Boys & Girls Clubs in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Washington County and Kenosha.

Packers players are taking part in the optional offseason program. He says it’s been a big part of his development as a player.

“It’s fun you know, I love being back with my guys, putting in the work, building the chemistry. This is probably when you get to spend the most time with everybody. Just building that comradery is everything. You get to push each other. Being back up here is fun for me,” says Jones. “I look forward to getting to work with those guys every day. Not so much put in more work now than when I was starting. Always put in as much work as possible, and I’m always ready for when my number is called. Whenever my number’s called or A.J.’s [Dillon] number is called, we’ll be ready to help the team out anyway we can.”

