OSMS nurse brings kindness into everyday care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we may not always speak the same language, kindness is a language we can all understand.

The simple act of kindness is something Angelica Helgerson hopes to show her patients daily, as a registered nurse at OSMS, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists.

“It doesn’t take a lot. You know, sometimes it takes just some kind of words,” said Helgerson. “For me, it was just a gentle touch from Sue at the moment. So that was very, very kind.”

Sue, a Brown County Health Department nurse, is the person Helgerson credits with propelling her into the nursing field almost 15 years ago when she immigrated to the United States from Ecuador.

“Part of the immigration process for me to be part of this community was that I needed to go to a medical exam with a physician to get some blood work and a physical,” said Helgerson.

Helgerson said she was sent to the Brown County Health Department for her appointment.

“I remember sitting in a chair in front of another person and there was a table and there’s a lot of like syringes, needles, vials … what are the things? I didn’t know what they were. So, I became really anxious, like what is going to happen?” said Helgerson.

Helgerson said that’s when Sue walked in and sat down next to her.

“She put her hand over mine and she gently said a few words. She tried to tell me things in Spanish, she wasn’t bilingual, but she was able to use a few words,” said Helgerson. “I don’t remember really what she said to be honest with you or I don’t remember if I ever understood what she said at that point. But the way she said it, made me feel really comfortable and made me feel like that anxiety kind of went away and I felt like I was safe, which is essentially what I needed at that moment.”

Now Angelica hopes to show that same level of kindness to her patients, which is something Dr. Benjamin Zellner, an orthopedic hand surgeon at OSMS, witnesses daily.

“She goes above and beyond all the time, to the point, it’s hard to commend her for it because it happens almost every day…. she’s had to deliver; hand-deliver prescriptions to people who can’t drive and finds out and gets their permission and takes them to their house. She does everything for patients on a regular basis,” said Dr. Zellner.

To make patients feel even more comfortable, Dr. Zellner and Helgerson work together at all three OSMS locations, which means patients get the same doctor/nurse duo every time.

“It’s good to see that familiar face,” said Helgerson.

“It leads to a lot of consistency and the nurses become specialized in that field,” said Dr, Zellner. “Every time somebody has a question, she’s the first one there and she can answer 90% of the questions. They get great training, and they can give great service in return.”

Great service is something that drives Helgerson day in and day out at work.

“For me, it’s very rewarding. It’s very rewarding to be part of the process of the patient’s healing,” said Helgerson.

You never know how much of an impact you can make on another person.

