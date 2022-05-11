NOT AS WARM TODAY, BUT THE HEAT RETURNS SOON

Lingering cloud cover from storms overnight, and storms to our west will stick around through the early afternoon. By late afternoon and into the early evening, those clouds will thin giving us a chance of some sunshine. Northeast winds will keep us cooler today with afternoon highs in the 70s, with 60s closer to the lakeshore. Even though it won’t be as warm today, it’s still going to feel a little humid.

As a warm front lifts northward through Wisconsin, look for a round of thunderstorms late tonight and into Thursday morning. Some of these may be strong with heavy rainfall, more hail and gusty winds. Additional storms will be possible late Friday, and again on Saturday. Along with this unsettled stretch of weather, it’s going to get very warm again. Inland highs tomorrow and Friday will be well into the 80s, but temperatures will be trending down into the weekend. Tomorrow and Friday, near record heat can be expected.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Clouds decrease. Not as warm, but still slightly humid. HIGH: 72, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. Foggy lakeside. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Early storms, then some sun. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of late storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 87, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. Some clearing late. A little humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Early fog, then clouds decrease. Not as warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 66

