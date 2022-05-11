NOT AS WARM, BUT HUMID... THUNDER CHANCES AHEAD

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning. These slow-moving storms may have some localized downpours, hail and gusty winds. The risk of severe weather however, is LOW. We’re expecting these storms to gradually come to an end as we go into the afternoon.

We’ll have more clouds around today, with some occasional sunshine this afternoon. A northeast breeze off of the Bay and Lake Michigan is also giving us some haze and fog. That wind is also cooling us down a bit compared to yesterday. Many of our afternoon highs will be in the 70s, with 60s closer to the lakeshore. Even though it won’t be as warm today, it’s still going to feel a little humid.

As a warm front lifts northward through Wisconsin, look for a round of thunderstorms late tonight and into Thursday morning. Some of these may be strong with heavy rainfall, more hail and gusty winds. Additional storms will be possible late Friday, and again on Saturday. Along with this unsettled stretch of weather, it’s going to get very warm again. Inland highs tomorrow and Friday will be well into the 80s, but temperatures will be trending down into the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AREAS OF DENSE FOG

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Isolated morning storms. Partly sunny. Not as warm, but still slightly humid. HIGH: 71, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. Foggy lakeside. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Early storms, then some sun. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of late storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 86, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. A little humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Early fog, then turning sunny. Not as warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 64

