Menasha police looking for Labrador that bit a person

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are looking for a black Labrador retriever and its owner after the dog bit a person. The dog bite happened on the 200-block of Tayco Street.

A news release from the police department says it happened Wednesday, May 11. Police say the dog had a collar and tags, but they want to verify the dog’s health records.

If you have information that can help, call the Menasha Police Department’s non-emergency phone, (920) 967-3500 or email police@ci.menasha.wi.us. You can also provide the information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Police are reminding pet owners to keep their dogs under control and prevent them from running at-large, especially as the weather is warmer and more people are outside. If you see a domestic animal running loose, or concerned about an animal’s welfare, contact your local police department.

