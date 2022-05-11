Advertisement

Marsh fire burns 20 acres in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac marsh fire. May 10, 2022.
Fond du Lac marsh fire. May 10, 2022.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac firefighters are warning about the dry conditions after a marsh fire Tuesday night.

At about 11:13 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to Lakeshore Drive north of Howard Litscher Drive. Crews found dry marsh grass on fire spreading east.

The area is remote and the Brush Response ATV was called to the scene.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire burned about 20 acres.

“The very dry weather conditions and strong winds we are experiencing create an extreme fire risk for grass and marsh fires”, said Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson.

The department does not know what sparked the fire.

Van Dyne Fire helped with water supply. Fond du Lac Police helped with traffic control.

