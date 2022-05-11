LATE STORMS TONIGHT... NEAR-RECORD HIGHS THURSDAY

Thin clouds continue along with quiet weather this evening. But, clouds will thicken and increase after sunset. A round of storms is possible after midnight. There will be a higher risk for severe weather to our west, and the storms should be weakening as they approach. But, a few strong-to-severe storms are possible with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

After any rain exits by 6-8 a.m. clouds should diminish. It will be an unseasonably hot and muggy Thursday afternoon. Highs will push into the upper half of the 80s with a heat index into the lower 90s. Additional storms will be possible Thursday night and again late Friday. Some of those storms could also be strong with highs Friday back into the middle 80s once again. We’ll be a little cooler on Saturday, but scattered storms are still possible

This hot, sticky pattern should break over the weekend. Some scattered showers are still possible on Sunday, but highs will be closer to 70 degrees. Next week highs should be in the 60s and our rain/storm chances will be lower as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. Foggy lakeside. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Early storms, then some sun. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 87 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of storms early and again late. Very warm, breezy, and a bit humid. HIGH: 86 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. A little humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Cooler with partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. A stray shower? HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 65

