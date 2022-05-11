Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The job outlook for new college graduates

Kristen Schiedermayer is a career counselor at St. Norbert College in De Pere
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for college spring commencement ceremonies -- Graduation Day!

U.S. Labor Department statistics show employers added at least 400,000 jobs in each of the last 12 months, and another report says employers plan to hire 31% more college graduates this year compared to last year.

How optimistic are graduates about their employment prospects? Kristen Schiedermayer is a career counselor at St. Norbert College in De Pere and talks about the salaries and other job options today’s graduates are looking for before saying “yes” to a job offer.

