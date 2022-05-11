Garage fire spreads, destroys house in Outagamie County
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family lost their home in a fire near Appleton Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from the Village of Harrison and Darboy responded to the house fire on Silver Court. Action 2 News is told the fire started in the garage and spread quickly.
We don’t know yet what caused the fire. The house is considered a total loss.
No one was hurt. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Firefighters started wrapping up their work at the scene by 3 P.M.
