Garage fire spreads, destroys house in Outagamie County

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family lost their home in a fire near Appleton Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Village of Harrison and Darboy responded to the house fire on Silver Court. Action 2 News is told the fire started in the garage and spread quickly.

We don’t know yet what caused the fire. The house is considered a total loss.

No one was hurt. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighters started wrapping up their work at the scene by 3 P.M.

Fire destroyed a home on Silver Court in the village of Harrison (WBAY)

