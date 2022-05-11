Advertisement

Garage fire spreads, destroys house in Outagamie County

Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022
Village of Harrison fire, May 11 2022(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family lost their home in a fire near Appleton Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Village of Harrison and Darboy responded to the house fire on Silver Court. Action 2 News is told the fire started in the garage and spread quickly.

We don’t know yet what caused the fire. The house is considered a total loss.

No one was hurt. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighters started wrapping up their work at the scene by 3 P.M.

Fire destroyed a home on Silver Court in the village of Harrison
Fire destroyed a home on Silver Court in the village of Harrison(WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison chancellor laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
File image of Michael Gableman after releasing an interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin election probe paused amid legal fights
May 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat will return