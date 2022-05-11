EVENING STORMS END... COOLER, LESS HUMID WEDNESDAY

Any lingering storms will wind down by the late evening. Areas of clouds will hang around tonight and patchy fog could develop. Look for lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s. We’ll be in between weather makers on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the day, but we should be dry. Temperatures will be cooler across the area with 60s Lakeside and highs around 70° for Appleton and Green Bay. For the southern Fox Cities and areas west, mid-to-upper 70s can be expected.

Additional storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a warm front lifts back into the region. A few strong storms will be possible. We’ll warm back up Thursday through Saturday with highs getting back into the 80s. It will also feel a bit humid as well. Thursday afternoon should be dry with some sunshine, but scattered storms are possible on Friday and Saturday.

The pattern looks to settle back down late in the weekend with cooler and quieter weather on tap next week. Highs will be closer to average on Sunday (around 70°) with 60s in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end. Foggy late. Mild and damp. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early. Some patchy afternoon sun. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 69 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Morning storms possible. Warm and humid in the afternoon. HIGH: 82 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Very warm, breezy, and a bit humid. HIGH: 85 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered storms possible. A little humid. HIGH: 79 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. A stray shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still seasonably cool. HIGH: 65

