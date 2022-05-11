Door County Granary receives $100,000 donation

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers behind the Door County Granary project say the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society is receiving a $100,000 donation this week towards the granary’s future.

The donation is from the Cofrin family’s 1923 Fund, a private foundation that’s supported such community treasures as the Door County Maritime Museum, Crossroads at Big Creek nature preserve, and the Cofrin Memorial Arboretum.

The Door County Granary is a 121-year-old grain elevator. It’s registered on the Wisconsin Registry of Historic Places.

It was saved from destruction in 2017. In 2018 it was sold to the historical society and moved from its waterfront location on the west side of the Sturgeon Bay ship canal to the east side for extensive repairs and a new metal roof. In 2019, it was moved back to its original location.

Beth Renstrom, of the Door County Granary project, said, “The incredible generosity and support of the 1923 Fund puts us one step closer to our goal of creating a public cultural center and agricultural museum on Sturgeon Bay’s west-waterfront.”

