COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 2,600 new cases, most in 3 months

Two months ago, we were comparing daily COVID-19 numbers to last summer's lows. For the past two weeks, we've been comparing them to last February, coming off the omicron variant surge.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported almost 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, the most reported on one day since February 8. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 1,963 cases per day over the last week, up from an average of 1,925 a day ago, which is the highest 7-day average since February 13.

Same as yesterday, 19 of the 20 counties we track in Northeast Wisconsin had new cases, with Florence County being the exception; 10 of those counties reported double-digit increases.

Shawano County topped 10,000 cases (10,024). Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties reached milestones yesterday. That inspired us to look at how infections and death rates in Northeast Wisconsin counties compare to each other and the state average.

Statewide, almost 1 in 4 Wisconsinites (24.6%) tested positive for COVID-19 at least once since the pandemic reached the Badger State (for our purposes, we’re using the number of people confirmed to have infections, not how many positive tests the DHS received). In WBAY’s greater viewing area, 9 of the 20 counties we’re tracking meet or exceed that percentage. The percent of residents that tested positive ranges from 19.1% in Florence County to 42.3% in Menominee County.

The death rate is 0.90% of all cases statewide, but 14 of the 20 counties we track match or exceed that rate. Local death rates ranging from 0.60% of cases in Brown County to 2.07% of cases in Florence County.

County Residents who tested positive

at least once % of population

that tested positive % of cases

resulting in death Brown 71,245 26.9% 0.60% Calumet 11,712 23.3% 0.85% Dodge 24,784 28.4% 1.19% Door 6,699 24.0% 0.91% Florence 820 19.1% 2.07% Fond du Lac 30,070 29.2% 0.86% Forest 2,447 27.3% 1.96% Green Lake 4,348 23.0% 1.26% Kewaunee 4,618 22.7% 0.91% Langlade 4,944 25.9% 1.52% Manitowoc 17,586 22.3% 0.91% Marinette 9,779 24.3% 1.09% Menominee 1,921 42.3% 0.73% Oconto 9,413 24.5% 1.03% Outagamie 43,169 22.9% 0.82% Shawano 10,024 24.6% 1.29% Sheboygan 29,866 25.9% 0.90% Waupaca 11,483 22.7% 1.70% Waushara 5,085 20.9% 1.38% Winnebago 45,093 26.3% 0.74% Statewide 1,435,984 24.6% 0.90%

For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 0.0018% of influenza cases in the U.S. in 2020 were fatal, or 0.0163% for cases of influenza and pneumonia. The DHS says Wisconsin had 36,175 flu cases during the 2019-2020 flu season (September 29, 2019-April 5, 2020), resulting in 183 deaths, or an average of 1 death per day.

Wisconsin averaged 5 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week, according to the DHS. That’s down from 7 on Tuesday thanks to a higher number of deaths reported on May 4 are no longer counted in the 7-day average.

Six COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS in the past 24 hours, but only 2 were recent enough to be counted in the average. There was one death reported in Northeast Wisconsin, in Green Lake County, which was an older death outside that 30-day window.

Thirty-eight hospitalizations were reported in the past day. We estimate the 7-day average fell from 32 to 30 new admissions daily, again because we’re no longer counting the larger number on May 4.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported more than 300 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the first time since March 13. There were 46 in ICU. In the Northeast health care region there are 29 COVID-19 patients, including 6 in ICU. In the Fox Valley, hospitals have 18 patients, 3 in ICU.

Wisconsin could still reach 2 million booster shots by the end of the week, despite our calculated 7-day average reaching an all-time low of 846 boosters per day. To date, 34.2% of Wisconsin residents (1,997,378 people) have received at least one booster shot.

The DHS says 3,753,010 children and adults (64.3% of the population) received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 3,565,156 of them (61.1% of the population) completed their vaccine series.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.7% received vaccine/24.9% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.7% received vaccine/58.2% completed vaccinations/19.4% received booster

18 to 24: 60.4% received vaccine/54.8% completed vaccinations/19.4% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/59.8% completed vaccinations/25.4% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% (+0.1) received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/33.0% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/38.0% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/49.3% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/67.7% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.8% 63.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% (-0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.8% 74.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.9% (+0.1) 50.4% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.8% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.7% 58.5% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.6% (+0.1) 51.3% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.1% (+0.1) 77.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 53.0% 51.3% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.1% 60.6% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,850 (63.0%, +0.1) 287,11 (60.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,780 (60.2, +0.1) 317,179 (57.7%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,753,010 (64.3%) 3,565,165 (61.1%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates changes since the last report)

Brown – 71,245 cases (+82) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,712 cases (+7) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,065 cases (+33) (88 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 24,784 cases (+23) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,699 cases (+8) (61 deaths)

Florence - 820 cases (+0) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,070 cases (+42) (258 deaths)

Forest - 2,447 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,771 cases (+16) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,348 cases (+10) (55 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,337 cases (+13) (70 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Kewaunee – 4,618 cases (+6) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,944 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,586 cases (+22) (160 deaths)

Marinette - 9,779 cases (+6) (107 deaths)

Menominee – 1,921 (+3) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 3,981 cases (+19) (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,413 cases (+9) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,169 cases (+55) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 10,024 cases (+29) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,866 cases (+30) (269 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,483 cases (+12) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,085 cases (+8) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,093 cases (+81) (333 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

