17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina

Medic said 17 people were injured.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, officials said.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients, officials said. Two vehicles hit the bus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they don’t know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

One person had life-threatening injuries, one other person had serious injuries and 15 children had minor injuries.

