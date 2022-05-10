WINDY THIS AFTERNOON, STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Strong storms are ongoing to our west this evening. They should weaken as they approach our area after midnight. Heavy rain is possible in spots along with small hail and wind gusts 40-50 mph. Lows tonight will stay in the lower 60s... rather warm for early May considering our average low this time of year is in the mid 40s. Those gusty winds will slowly taper during the overnight hours.

Humidity will be much more noticeable on Tuesday. Dew points in the 60s to around 70 are going to allow for a better chance of showers and storms here in Northeast Wisconsin. For the afternoon and evening some of the storms will be strong-to-severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the more likely threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be warmer, generally in the mid/upper 70s away from Lake Michigan. Any storms should be shifting out of the area by 8-10 p.m.

After a brief “cool-down” on Wednesday, even warmer air is slated to close out the work week. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower half of the 70s, but widespread 80s are in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers and storms are possible on those warmer days. You’ll also notice the higher humidity until the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TUESDAY

TUESDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and non-severe storms LATE. Winds gradually relax overnight. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. More humid. Afternoon storms, some strong-to-severe. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Chance of AM rain or storms. Turning warm, breezy, and a bit humid. HIGH: 85 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Warm, breezy, and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 (cooler lakeside) LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Cooler and breezy. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 66

