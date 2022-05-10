Advertisement

VIEWER VIDEO: Fire engulfs Marinette County scrap business

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News viewers captured the intense smoke and flames at the scene of a scrap metal business fire in Marinette County.

Crews responded to Sal B Scrap Metal and Recycling around 3 o’clock Monday afternoon. Highway 64 was closed for about 11 hours.

“We rolled up on the scene within a few minutes and noticed heavy fire involvement, very large amounts of black smoke. The fire was threatening nearby piles of abandoned vehicles with intact batteries, fuel tanks that had not been stripped before,” said Town of Peshtigo Fire Chief Mike Folgert.

Additional Coverage: https://www.wbay.com/2022/05/09/marinette-fire-closes-highway-creates-massive-smoke-plume/

