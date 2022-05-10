Teen with cancer holds Waffles and Strawberries fundraiser for Children’s

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley teenager battling cancer is raising money for other teens going through treatment.

Monday, Quinn Carroll and his family treated residents at The Heritage senior living facility in Appleton to a “Waffle and Strawberries” buffet and held raffles and a fashion show.

Quinn’s mom, Ann, works at The Heritage, so residents heard about his stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. Starting in September 2020, Quinn went through 11 rounds of chemotherapy, 31 straight days of radiation, and a bone marrow transplant. He’s now in remission.

The event was named Waffles and Strawberries for someone Quinn enjoyed at the beginning of his stay at Children’s.

“Just spent 9 days in and out of tests and that kind of stuff, and all I ate in those 9 days were waffles and strawberries. So the event is named after that. They had a great cook there who would make it, and it just made me feel more at home in a place that shouldn’t feel like home,” Quinn said.

”They knew his story, so the residents came up with the idea to do this waffles and strawberries event because they knew that when Quinn is feeling really good that’s what he likes, waffles and strawberries,” said Ann Carroll.

All the money from Monday’s event will go to Children’s Wisconsin.

