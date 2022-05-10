STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON

We’re now in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... As an advancing cold front slams into an increasingly warm, humid and unstable atmosphere across eastern Wisconsin, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. We’re concerned that some of these storms may have locally heavy rain, hail, damaging straight-line winds, and perhaps even a tornado or two. These storms may coincide with after school activities and people driving home from work this evening. Please be aware and ready to act on any rapid changes in our weather later today... Your severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

High temperatures today will vary from the 60s closer to the lakeshore, to some 80s to the southwest of Green Bay. As the afternoon thunderstorms arrive, look for temperatures to drop late in the day.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day with a brisk northeast wind off of the Bay and the lakeshore. Some thick fog may also form into early Wednesday morning, helping to keep the temperatures down. However, a warm front will pushing through the area will bring an early taste of summer later this week. Inland high temperatures will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday with more humidity. A few more isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but they probably won’t be as strong as what we’re expecting later today.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: S/SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. Strong afternoon storms develop. HIGH: 79, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Foggy late. Mild and damp. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog. Some patchy sun. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 69 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Early fog, then sun. An isolated storm? Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 85, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. A little humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Turning sunny. Not as warm with a brisk wind. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 61

