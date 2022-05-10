Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues and a TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9 PM. Strong to severe storms are expected from mid afternoon through mid evening. Generally in the 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. timeframe. Large hail (some greater than 2″), damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado or two are all possible. The atmosphere is extremely unstable today so stay weather aware. Before the storms erupt, highs will top out in the 80s to around 90° away from the lakeshore with cooler upper 50s to lower 70s near Lake Michigan. Dew point values have surged well into the 60s and lower 70s... quite muggy for Wisconsin in May.

Severe threats today (WBAY)

Storms will wind down by mid to late evening. Northeasterly winds should allow for slightly cooler and drier air to infiltrate the region. Areas of clouds and fog should linger. Look for lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll be in between weather makers on Wednesday. Additional storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a warm front lifts back into the region. Some of those may be on the hefty side. We’ll be warm Thursday through Saturday and there may be more scattered showers and storms during the time frame as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: S/SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Warm & humid. Strong to severe storms possible through mid evening. Highs in the 80s to around 90 inland, cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Evening storms. Foggy late. Mild and damp. LOW: 568

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog. Some patchy sun. Cooler and less humid. HIGH: 69 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Morning storms possible. Warm and humid in the afternoon. HIGH: 82, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Very warm, breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 85, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered storms possible. A little humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. A few showers possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 66

