Storms cause damage, power outages in Fox Valley
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Overnight storms caused some damage and power outages in the Fox Valley.
A tree snapped and landed on a home in Fox Crossing.
Winds and lightning caused power outages. At one point, We Energies reported more than 5,000 homes and businesses without power. Most of those outages have been restored.
Get ready for another round Tuesday. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong-to-severe storms.
Large hail and damaging winds are the likely threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
