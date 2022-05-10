Sheriff’s investigators wants to know more about this father or son

ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a father and son are persons of interest in an investigation, and detectives are looking for people who had contact with these men or were victims of unnamed crimes.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating “several related incidents” going back to the 1990s, and Travis L. Huse, 42, and his father, Scott L. Huse, 64, were identified as persons of interest. Both men are from Merrill and as recently as this month were involved with Pathways Fellowship of Merrill; Scott Huse is named as a pastor on the church’s Facebook page.

Our sister station WSAW reports both men are currently in the Langlade County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, starting in the 1990s the Huses were associated with Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy near Elton in Langlade County. Then, in the early 2000s, they moved and were involved with Cornerstone Worship Center in Fond du Lac.

Since the 1990s, Travis Huse lived in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Maine and New Hampshire. His father has lived in Wisconsin, Maine and New Hampshire.

The sheriff’s office is intentionally vague about the investigation, saying everyone involved is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It says no further information will be made public at this time.

If you are a possible victim and think you had contact with Travis Huse or Scott Huse, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Grones at (715) 627-6419 or email him at jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

