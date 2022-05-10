Advertisement

Sheriff’s investigators wants to know more about this father or son

Travis and Scott Huse were identified as persons of interest in an investigation of incidents going back to the 1990s
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse,...
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse, 64, as persons of interest in an investigation(Langlade County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says a father and son are persons of interest in an investigation, and detectives are looking for people who had contact with these men or were victims of unnamed crimes.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating “several related incidents” going back to the 1990s, and Travis L. Huse, 42, and his father, Scott L. Huse, 64, were identified as persons of interest. Both men are from Merrill and as recently as this month were involved with Pathways Fellowship of Merrill; Scott Huse is named as a pastor on the church’s Facebook page.

Our sister station WSAW reports both men are currently in the Langlade County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, starting in the 1990s the Huses were associated with Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy near Elton in Langlade County. Then, in the early 2000s, they moved and were involved with Cornerstone Worship Center in Fond du Lac.

Since the 1990s, Travis Huse lived in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Maine and New Hampshire. His father has lived in Wisconsin, Maine and New Hampshire.

The sheriff’s office is intentionally vague about the investigation, saying everyone involved is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It says no further information will be made public at this time.

If you are a possible victim and think you had contact with Travis Huse or Scott Huse, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Grones at (715) 627-6419 or email him at jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 crash May 3, 2022
I-41 back open after multiple crashes, Appleton Police looking for witnesses
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man convicted in drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two, injured two
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Tyler Martinez
Sheriff explains reasons for inmate escape at Chicago airport
Road closed sign
Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

Latest News

Firefighters on a ladder truck attack a fire in a pile of salvage metal at Sal B Scrap Metal...
Fire at Marinette County recycling business
Climate change rally in Madison
INTERVIEW: Denmark grad creates documentary on climate change action
Climate change rally in Madison
INTERVIEW: Climate change documentary created by Denmark grad
Empty shelves for baby formula
DEBRIEF: Baby formula shortage