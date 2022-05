GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating shots fired on Green Bay’s west side.

At about 11:10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of South Oakland Ave and Cora St.

Officers collected evidence at the scene, but didn’t describe what they found.

There are no reports of injuries.

No one was arrested.

