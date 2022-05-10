Parole for killer puts pressure on Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The decision to release a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death in 1997 has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin’s governor’s race.

Douglas Balsewicz is slated to be released from prison on May 17, despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz.

They, along with Republican candidates for governor, have appealed to Gov. Tony Evers to intervene. But Evers’s spokeswoman Britt Cudaback says the governor has no authority to review or reverse the Wisconsin Parole Commission’s decision.

