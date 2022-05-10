Advertisement

Man run over by tractor in Dodge County

Dodge County tractor accident
Dodge County tractor accident(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suffered serious injuries when he was run over by a tractor in Dodge County.

On Monday, at about 11:55 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tractor accident at W6393 County Highway J in the town of Clyman.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 67-year-old man was starting a tractor he was working on. The tractor was in gear when it was started and ran the man over.

The tractor continued through the wall of a machine shed before striking a tree.

The man was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries. His name was not released.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received help from CLR Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Juneau EMS, Dodge County Emergency Management and Flight for Life.

