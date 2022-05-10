“Lamar Loves Nurses” through billboard campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Nurses Week and Lamar Advertising is honoring some local healthcare workers in a big way.

“Lamar Loves Nurses” and the advertising company is shouting that message from more than 600 of its digital billboards across the country.

“We do love nurses. If you’ve ever been in a hospital or gone to a doctor’s office it’s the nurses that take care of you, so we wanted to celebrate ‘em,” says Don Snyder, general manager of Lamar Green Bay.

During National Nurses Week, which started last Friday, Lamar is recognizing these healthcare heroes by featuring them on their billboards, along with their Facebook page. Snyder says, “It’s a nationwide campaign and we solicited for people to nominate nurses and in our area we got 24 nominations.”

The names and pictures of the two dozen nominated nurses from Northeast Wisconsin are popping up, as part of the regular rotation, on the Lamar billboards, in our region.

Nurse Practitioner Jessica Murphy was is one of those featured on the billboards. She says, “It’s neat. I think it’s great to show how much nurses do for us and great way to acknowledge nurses this week.”

Angela Van De Wettering appears in a picture with her sister, Erika Compton. Van De Wettering’s husband submitted their nomination. The traveling nurses think it’s a thrill to be featured together.

“We’re really close. She’s six years older, but we’re best friends and we both went into nursing. We never worked together until about two years ago. We both left our staff jobs and we’ve been doing travel nursing together, so it’s really nice to be on there with her,” says Van de Wettering.

The honor was a surprise for many, something they never expected, but they do appreciate the recognition. “The pandemic really brought nurses to the front light, but it’s nice to see that some of the pictures are of people out doing things they enjoy that that’s not our only focus so it’s awesome to give nurses a shoutout,” adds Erika Compton.

The billboard campaign runs until May 12. Lamar anticipates honoring nurses again, along with other professionals, in the future.

