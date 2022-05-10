Kewaunee man looking for ‘Nurse Sue’ who helped save his life after motorcycle crash

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kewaunee man is hoping to reconnect with a good samaritan who helped save his life after a motorcycle crash this past weekend.

All he knows is she is a nurse named sue who came to his aid.

After passing his motorcycle class just minutes before Jessie Burmeister was involved in a crash. He said he was pinned underneath a truck wheel and was dragged 500 feet on the highway.

“Just so that you can picture it, It went road, leg, motorcycle. And then the wheel of the truck. And Jesse was pinned in that,” Kayla Valdez who witnessed the crash said. “He told me he was beating on the hood of her car. He could hear every time she would rev the engine because she kept revving the engine trying to go faster”.l

After a passerby flagged down the driver, the truck finally stopped. Onlookers say the scene was so bad, that they were surprised Burmeister was alive.

“It was so relieving to hear him scream because that meant he was like, And at the same time, it was so heartbreaking because you could just hear how much pain he was in,” Valdez said.

Looking back, he said his survival has a lot to do with the fact that he was wearing full garb, thanks to his class.

He said the people that helped afterward though, got him through the worst pain of his life. Of all the people who stopped to help was a nurse who just happened to be passing by. Burmeister told his wife she was central to his survival.

“There was a woman that apparently jumped out and her first reaction was to like, just cover him and like use her shirt to cover him so he couldn’t see his injuries,” Erin Burmeister, Jessie’s wife said. “He remembers that she said her in full name a few times. But he only remembers Sue. One of the other bystanders that was there remembered she also had said Sue, and that they thought she said she was an ER NURSE”.

While he doesn’t know much about her, he knows he owes her a thank you and is hoping to reconnect soon.

“He just wants to be able to connect with her and thank her for everything that she did and for being there for him and trying to save his life, um, because she had a really great impact on him,” Valdez said.

Today he is asking the community to help him find her. He describes her as tall and thin with brown shoulder-length hair.

If you think you know nurse Sue, or which hospital she works at, the family asks that you reach out to Kayla Valdez. You can reach her at (920) 360-6818.

