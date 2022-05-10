Advertisement

Items stolen from dozens of cars in Fond du Lac

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are trying to solve a large number of thefts from vehicles.

Since Monday, May 9, police received reports of thefts from vehicles parked on both the east and west sides of the city -- on the east side near SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital and on the west side near Sabish Middle School. Police don’t know yet if the thefts on both sides of the city are related.

Police say they have complaints of 15 to 20 vehicles that were burglarized.

Anyone with information or home security images that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov or use the Crime Alert line and ask to remain anonymous, (920) 322-3740.

The police department reminds people to lock their cars when they’re left unattended. It’s also recommended you keep anything valuable out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk, if you’re going to leave it in the vehicle.

“This increase of crime is uncharacteristic of our community,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein wrote in a statement. “We have resources devoted to investigate these crimes and to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.”

