INTERVIEW: Denmark grad creates documentary on climate change action

Jacob Breit talks about his push for climate action and reaching others in his generation
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Jacob Breit graduated from Denmark High School in 2019 and went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While studying to become a doctor, he realized the need to raise awareness about climate change and changing social policies, so he and a team of 5, the Wisconsin Students for Climate Action Coalition, set out to make a documentary.

Breit talks with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about how much growing up in Denmark shaped his push for climate action, the importance of reaching college students and youth with his message, and what he says is the hardest part about making this documentary.

